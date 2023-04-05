If you're a fan of street photography, then you won't want to miss the upcoming book 'Reclaim the Street', which showcases the very best of the artform from across the world.
'Reclaim the Street' features the work of more than 100 contemporary photographers, from established names to emerging talent and makes for a diverse collection that highlights the scope and depth of the street photography genre.
The book is co-authored by Stephen McLaren and Matt Stuart, two of the leading voices in street photography today. McLaren is the co-author of the acclaimed 'Street Photography Now' and editor of Magnum Streetwise, while Stuart has exhibited his art and taught street photography all over the globe.
Euronews Culture have picked a few of our favourite images from the book...
'Istanbul' by Emre Çakmak was shot in 2019.
'Chip Thieves' was taken by Sam Ferris at the Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia in 2019
'Marching Geese' was taken in Northern Greece in 2011 by Charalampos Kydonakis.
Blake Andrews took this photo, entitled 'Wesserunsett Lake' in the US state of Maine in 2018.
This abstract work from 2002 was taken by Julia Baier in Bremen, Germany.
'Untitled (Cat)' was shot by Manal Abu-Shaheen in 2016 in Beirut, Lebanon
Julie Hrudová's 'Hogesluis, Amsterdam' was photographed in 2020.
'Reclaim the Street' is published by Thames & Hudson and released on Thursday 6 April.