The Mystery of Banksy - A Genius Mind is an exhibition in the Swedish city of Malmö that's about Banksy, but not of Banksy.

That's to say the 160 pieces on display are not the original work of the world-famous street artist but replicas including graffiti, photographs, sculptures, video installations and prints.

The idea is to give an overview of the work of the British artist.

"It raises a lot of emotions around a lot of different topics", said one visitor, happy to see one room dedicated to Banksy's latest work in Ukraine.

