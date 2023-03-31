Carbonara: a dish drenched in a delicious combination of eggs, bacon and cheese, is famous worldwide. But where did it come from? If your first thought was Italy, you might be wrong.

"The first recipe that was publicised is from 1953 in Chicago. Many Italians went to America, so practically all the cooking — all the Italian kitchen is Italo-American, " Professor Alberto Grandi, a gastronomic historian at the University of Parma, said.

As the legend goes, an early version of the dish was created for American soldiers who landed in Italy during World War II. It then travelled across the Atlantic, where the first recipe for the pasta was written down just a couple of years later.

But Prof Grandi's answer to a question no one was asking has sparked controversy and outrage in Italy.

Watch Euronews' report in the video player above to learn more.