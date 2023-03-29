While you may associate tartan as simply a mainstay of Scottish landowners, a new exhibition is aiming to show there’s so much more to the fabric than just that.

The V&A Dundee in Scotland is launching its show - aptly named ‘Tartan’ on 1 April and aims to take a radical look at the fabric in all its varied iterations.

Gallery director Leonie Bell explains: “Tartan is linked to a hugely diverse range of identities. It is the cloth of the establishment, of political power, regal power, military power. Yet at the same time, it’s a symbol of subcultures and new identities, whether that’s 1970s punks or Japanese fashion influencers today”.

The exhibition will be made up of more than 300 objects from more than 80 lenders from across the globe.

A pair of woman's wool, leather boots from c. 1850 via Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, Canada Copyright V&A Dundee

A pair of Dr. Martens boots in tartan Copyright V&A Dundee

Tartan has traditionally been a favourite of British royalty, and while it’s typically used in clothing and accessories - a pair of Dr. Martens in the material will be on display (see above) - it is also used across the design spectrum, from architecture to furniture and art.

The late Princess Diana was a fan of tartan AP/AP

Watercolour 'Balmoral Castle: the Queen's Bedroom' by James Roberts, 1857 Royal Collection Trust/Royal Collection Trust/© His Majesty King Charles III 2023

Traditional tartan dresses - (L) Silk dress for Queen Alexandra, c.1870, (R) Satin day dress, c.1865 Courtesy of Fashion Museum Bath via V&A Dundee

Late designer Vivienne Westwood was one of many creative who used tartan motifs throughout her long career, as displayed in this look from her A/Winter 2014 show Copyright 2014 Invision - AP

A piece from designer Charles Jeffrey's LOVERBOY's S/S 2022 collection Copyright V&A Dundee

A photograph of drag queen Cheddar Gorgeous in a suit designed by Liquorice Black, 2017 Copyright Cheddar Gorgeous

A particular standout at the exhibition will be a piece of what is said to be the oldest ever tartan found in Scotland.

V&A Dundee curator James Wylie with the Glen Affric tartan, with the Scottish Tartans Authority's Peter MacDonald and John McLeish looking on Copyright - V&A Dundee

Researchers say the fabric, named after the Glen Affric bog in which it was found, was most likely made between 1500 and 1600. A curator at the V&A Dundee, James Wylie, called the discovery “a historic find” and added that it’s “immensely important” to put it on show to the public.

‘Tartan’ is at the V&A Dundee from 1 April to 14 January 2024.