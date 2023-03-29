A student has graduated from his university in Japan dressed up as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Known only as Amiki on Twitter, the man wore the leader’s iconic green long-sleeved top to the graduation ceremony at Kyoto University - and even grew his beard in a bid to emulate Zelenskyy.

The university allows its students to wear whatever they choose to graduate in - and they certainly haven’t disappointed over the years. The unusual tradition has seen people dressed up as everything from various Pokémon to Where’s Wally - and even Jesus Christ.

Amiki told Japanese media outlet Yomiuri that he chose to dress as Zelenskyy to show solidarity with war-torn Ukraine, explaining: "Since December, when I was growing out my beard, I was told I look like President Zelenskyy".

As part of his look, the graduate also carried signs bearing messages of support as well as quotes from the president's speech to the US Congress in December last year.

Graduate Amiki shares his Zelenskyy costume on his Twitter feed

Writing on his Twitter account, Amiki condemned those making fun of his outfit of choice, explaining: "I consistently respect Zelenskyy seriously as a man among men and I kept shouting the proud slogan of the Ukrainian people, 'Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!'"

This year's graduation ceremony marked the first time in three years that students at Kyoto University have attended in person, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well as Amiki’s costume, other graduates donned rabbit and otter outfits and, according to Japan's public broadcaster, a student took to the stage in drummer garb. Upon officially graduating, the ‘drummer’ burst into a beat, supported by other musicians throughout the crowd.

Makes caps & gowns feel a bit antiquated, doesn't it?