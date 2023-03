Nowruz, the Persian New Year was celebrated this week by more than 300 million people in countries spanning the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

Take a look at these pictures of this year's celebrations.

Iraqi Kurds celebrate Nowruz - Sulaimaniyah, Iraq AP Photo

A girl buys a balloon during Nowruz - Kabul, Afghanistan AP Photo

Selfie during Nowruz - Kazakhstan AP Photo

Tajiks participate in Nowruz celebrations - Kabul, Afghanistan AP Photo

Men use a horse to transport torches - Akra, Iraq Safin Hamed / AFP

Nowruz selfie - Diyarbakir, Turkey Ilyas Akengin / AFP

Gathering in Nowruz Square - Dohuk, Iraq Ismael Adnan / AFP

Women wearing traditional costumes for Nowruz - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Igor Kovalenko / EPA

Kurds gather around a bonfire during Nowruz celebrations - Diyarbakir, Turkey Ilyas Akengin / AFP

Iraqi Kurdish people with fire torches for Nowruz celebrations - Akra, Iraq Alaa Al-Marjani / Reuters

Dancing girl wearing traditional clothing near Turkish border - Al-Qahtaniyah, Syria Delil Souleiman / AFP