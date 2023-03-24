An exhibit in Valencia is showcasing dozens of pieces by one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, Fernando Botero.

Some 45 artworks by the Colombian artist are currently on display at the Fundación Bancaja for a show entitled "Fernando Botero. Sensuality and Melancholy".

The 91-year-old artist is known for his gigantic and disproportionate figures. And he is currently one of the most important living Latin American painters.

The pieces on display range from the 1960s to 2022, with some coming from private collections and have not been exhibited before this show.

