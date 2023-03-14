Paris’ iconic Olympia venue will host a concert supporting the victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on Tuesday (14 March).

The event, called ‘Unis face au séisme’ (United in the face of the earthquake), will feature artists including popular French performers like Patrick Bruel, Zaz and Gims.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated in their entirety to the philanthropy network Fondation de France to help the thousands affected by last month’s disaster. It will feature numerous French, Turkish and Syrian performers - and will also be broadcast on television channel France 2 for those who can’t attend the spectacular.

On 6 February, a number of earthquakes and aftershocks claimed the lives of over 55,000 people.

Nations across Europe have raised millions via charity appeals and benefits like ‘Unis face au séisme’.

Collectively, the Emergency Appeals Alliance (EAA) raised over €150 million in the first week after the tragedy via donations from across Europe and the UK-based Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) say more than £121.2 million (approx. €137.35 million) has been raised in the almost-6 weeks since the earthquakes by British citizens alone.

Events across Europe and the globe have included telethons, concerts in the Netherlands and at New York City venue DROM, and a raffle put on by Glastonbury Festival organisers which raised over £1 million (approx. €1.13 million). Earlier this month, British kebab shops launched a campaign called 'Donate a Doner', asking the kebab-hungry British public to donate the price of their beloved takeaway to help victims of the disaster.

The fundraising is set to continue with numerous events announced, including a concert on 15 April at London’s Royal Albert Hall featuring, among others, Marcus Mumford, Hozier and Olivia Colman.