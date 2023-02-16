From Grand Cayman's spectacular Stingray City to Egypt's glorious Marsa Alam, this year's Underwater Photographer of the Year competition saw over 6,000 photographs from talented photographers across 72 countries.
The winning shots are a true reflection of the beauty that lies beneath the surface, capturing the stunning visuals of nature and its hidden creatures.
The heart-wrenching shot of a dying humpback whale, the haunting image of a shipwreck off the coast of Egypt, and the vibrant picture of a langoustine in Scotland are just a few examples of the award-winning masterpieces.
But it was the playful pink river dolphin in the Amazon River that stole the show, captivating the judges and earning U.S photographer Kat Zhou the coveted title of Underwater Photographer of the Year 2023.
"In dark, tannic waters, Zhou has managed to capture a precise composition of this rare and endangered species. This is undoubtedly the best image we've ever seen of this species, and its declining numbers make it even more precious. Appropriately, the Amazon, the world’s mightiest river, has produced our overall winner," commented the judges.
Curious to witness these jaw-dropping photos for yourself? Here are all the winners from this year's competition.