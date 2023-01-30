Pamela Anderson has finally taken control of her own narrative with the soon-to-be-released Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story.

For years, the actor and pop culture icon's story has been told by many others, including in the recent Hulu series Pam and Tommy. However, Anderson has long criticised the series, particularly its creators, who she has said did not consult her on the series, calling it "salt on the wound" and "not necessary."

In Pamela, A Love Story, Anderson sheds light on her life, experiences, and memories in her own words.

The documentary, directed by Ryan White (known for his work on The Keepers, Ask Dr. Ruth, and Goodnight Oppy), combines archival footage and personal journals to give a personal look into the blonde bombshell's life.

"From the very beginning, Pamela said, 'You can ask me anything. You can use anything. I don't know what you're going to find but like, just don't let me know,'" explains White.

In the film, we see the 55-year-old megastar speaking openly from her childhood home, frequently reading from the personal diaries she's kept throughout her life.

Speaking in the trailer, Anderson addresses the controversy surrounding her leaked sex tape with ex-husband and and Mötley Crüe drummer, Tommy Lee.

"I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive. Now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick," says the Baywatch star.

“I had to make a career out of the pieces left, but I’m not the damsel in distress," she adds.

Aside from exploring the impact of her stolen sex tape and her tumultuous love life, having married the likes of Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and Rick Salomon, the documentary also sheds light on her acting career, her starring role in Broadway’s Chicago earlier this year, and her relationship with her two children.

Pamela Anderson and her son Brandon Thomas Lee pose for photographers during the 72nd international Cannes film festival in 2019 Vianney Le Caer/2019 Invision

Anderson's son, Brandon, served as an executive producer on the project - a testament to their close relationship.

"She said yes to this because it was it was Brandon's venture. You know, Brandon found me. She liked me. She said, 'Please make something beautiful. I don't care how you use the stuff. Here's my archive,'" explains White.

The documentary, which is being released on Tuesday 31 January, coincides with the publication of Anderson's memoir, "Love, Pamela," offering fans a deeper look into her life and experiences.

According to the book's synopsis, "Love, Pamela" will see “the actress, activist, and once infamous Playboy Playmate reclaim the narrative of her life in a memoir that defies expectation in both content and approach, blending searing prose with snippets of original poetry.”