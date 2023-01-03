Earth, Wind and Fire says goodbye to drummer Fred White

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died aged 67.

The news was shared by his brother and bandmate Verdine White in an Instagram post.

Verdine descibed his brother as an “amazing and talented” musician, who is “now drumming with the angels!”

Fred was born in Chicago in 1965 and joined Verdine and their brother Maurice in Earth, Wind & Fire in 1974, playing on hits such as "September" and "Shinging Star".

Started in 1969 by Maurice White, the legendary funk band went on to win 6 grammy awards between 1975 and 1982.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and was awarded a Grammy Lifetime achievement award in 2016.

