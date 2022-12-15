15 December 1992: Dr. Dre’s iconic debut solo album, 'The Chronic', turns 30 today.

Dre was already known as one of rap’s hottest producers thanks to his work with N.W.A and his debut record featured several appearances by then-emerging American rapper Snoop Dogg, who used the album as a launch pad for his own solo career.

The title derives from a slang term for high-grade cannabis, and the cover is an homage to Zig-Zag rolling papers.

The Chronic Death Row Records

'The Chronic' is widely regarded as one of the most influential albums of the 1990s and of all time. The Library of Congress agreed, as they selected the album in 2019 for preservation in the National Recording Registry as "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".

Also on this day:

**“It was better to know the worst than to wonder.”

**

The premiere of Gone With The Wind at Loew's Grand, Atlanta acme photos

1939: The film Gone With the Wind had its world premiere in Atlanta.

At the 12th Academy Awards, it received 10 Academy Awards from 13 nominations, including wins for Best Picture, Best Director (Victor Fleming), Best Adapted Screenplay (posthumously awarded to Sidney Howard), Best Actress (Vivien Leigh), and Best Supporting Actress (Hattie McDaniel, becoming the first African American to win an Academy Award). It set records for the total number of wins and nominations at the time.

O Canada!

Approved by Parliament on 15 December 1964, the flag was proclaimed by Queen Elizabeth II to take effect on 15 February 1965. MIKAN

1964: Canada's parliament adopted a new national flag with a red maple leaf on a white background. The flag was approved on this day and proclaimed by Queen Elizabeth II to take effect on 15 February 1965.

"Gosh!"

Walt Disney celebrates the 25 years of Mickey Mouse Disney

1966: American animator Walt Disney, who created Mickey Mouse, died on this day.