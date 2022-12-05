5 December 1973: Monty Python’s final episode airs on BBC.

The beloved sketch series Monty Python’s Flying Circus aired its final episode on this day in 1973.

The groundbreaking, surreal and often satirical show was broadcasted for five years on BBC and the final, 45th episode featured sketches like ‘The Most Awful Family in Britain’, ‘Patient Abuse’, ‘An Appeal on Behalf of Extremely Rich’ and ‘The Man Who Finishes Other People’s Sentences’.

Here’s a favourite:

