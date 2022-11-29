2022 could still hold a wonderful surprise for the lovers of an exceptional European breed, the Lipizzan horse. Eight European countries made a joint bit earlier to UNESCO, cultural agency, to grant the tradition of Lipizzan horse breeding UNESCO heritage status, and they are waiting for a decision by the end of this month.

The Lipizzan horse is a noble breed, with ancestors that can be traced back to 1580 when Habsburg Emperor Ferdinand I established a stud farm near Lipica (now Slovenia).

The centuries-old horse breeding tradition continues today in eight European countries: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. They have joined forces to assure the future of the horse breeding in Europe with UNESCO granting the world heritage status to it.

They are still waiting for the decision, that is expected by the end of this month.

Lipizzan is an endangered horse breed as there is estimated to be only 8000 left in the world.

One of the stables hoping that UNESCO status will guarantee the Lipizzans’ future is Vucijak stud farm, established in 1946 in former Yugoslavia.

Lipizzans are distinguished by their grace, beauty and swan-like necks, according to Miroslav Milanković. the stud farm's manager.

Their special lineage spans almost 500 years of history. It’s also said that Lipizzans are the proudest of horses, as well as the most temperamental and energetic.

"If you train them properly and win their trust, the most obedient. After you win their trust, they trust you forever. But give them just one reason to mistrust you and they will never trust you again; hurt them once and they will stay hurt forever," says Mićo Žuna a horse trainer at the farm,

If you would like to learn more on Lipizzan horses, click on the video player above.