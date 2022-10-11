Regent's Park has been transformed into an outdoor gallery, thanks to the return of the Frieze Sculpture Park.

Featuring a line-up of 19 international artists, the open air exhibition coincides with the nearby Frieze London, one of the most influential contemporary art fairs in the world.

While that is a ticketed event, aimed at art collectors and investors with money to spend, the sculpture park is a different proposition.

It's free and open to everyone.

Merging nature with art

'Sim and the Yellow Glass Birds' by Peju Alatise AP Photo

The temporary gallery, curated by Clare Lilley, features works from a diverse mix of artists, with pieces by male, female and non binary artists from Nigeria, Poland, Switzerland, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and more.

Visitors can wander beneath the trees and gaze at the mighty Hercules, cut from polystyrene and cast in bronze by Matthew Darbyshire. They can also admire Peju Alatise's 'Sim and the Yellow Glass Birds' sculpture, about a 9 year-old domestic servant who escapes to a dream world of talking birds and butterflies.

'Hercules Meets Galatea' by Matthew Darbyshire AP Photo

For Eva Langret, the director of Frieze London, the outdoor exhibition offers visitors a unique and "special" way of experiencing art.

"So the concept behind it is really to merge together art and nature and to propose an incredible experience for our audiences. We show here works that often cannot be shown inside the fair because of the scale. And we're showing here works that are really made specifically to be enjoyed within the context of nature," says Langret.

Frieze Sculpture is open until 13 November. Frieze London and its sister art fair Frieze Masters will run until 12 to 16 October.

Check out the video above for a peek at the exhibition.