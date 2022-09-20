Oktoberfest, Germany's most famous (and booziest) folk festival is back, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Every year the event attracts millions of visitors from across the globe, where attendees drink bicep-challenging steins of beer, eat plate-sized pretzels and dress in traditional Bavarian clothing.

In fact, at Oktoberfest 2019, beer consumption reached an epic 7.3 million litres!

This year's two-week long party began on 17 September and runs until 3 October.

Some 487 beer breweries, restaurants, fish grills, wine vendors and others are present at the festival and opening hours are even longer than in the past.

Here are some of our favourite images from this year's festival so far:

A waiter carries beer in one of the beer tents on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich Michael Probst/AP

People run onto the festival ground on the opening day of Oktoberfest Michael Probst/AP

Participants of the traditional costume parade of the Oktoberfest beer festival arrive at the Theresienwiese fair grounds in Munich AFP

Participants dressed as fools perform during the traditional costume parade Christof Stache/AFP

A hunter poses with an eagle during the traditional costume parade AFP

Participants parade through the streets during the traditional costume parade AFP

Visitors sit in a beer tent during the opening of the Oktoberfest beer festival AFP

Visitors hold up their beer mugs as they celebrate during the opening of the festival AFP

Has the cost of living crisis sobered up this year's festival?

Rising gas prices as well as the increased cost of ingredients, caused by the war in Ukraine, has raised concerns at Oktoberfest this year - and visitors will notice the impact in their wallets.

A litre (two-pint) mug of beer will cost between 12.60 to 13.80 euros ($12.84-14.07) this year, an increase of about 15% compared with 2019.

But for Germany’s brewers, rising costs go much deeper than simply the price of a round at the festival's long wooden benches.

They are facing higher prices all along their chain of production, from raw ingredients like barley and hops to finishing touches such as beer caps and packing material

Ulrich Biene, a spokesperson for Veltins (one of the largest beer brands in Germany) warns the looming energy crisis is throwing "dark clouds" over the brewing industry.

The family-owned Veltins company has been brewing beer in the small western village of Grevenstein-Meschede since 1824.

He explains that Veltins has seen a dramatic increase in costs since 2021.

Prices for both materials and ingredients have soared, with malt prices for example reaching "historic heights", he says

Biene estimates the brewery could could face a two-to-threefold increase in gas and electricity costs.

The company has been busy preparing for this eventuality however, stepping up production while it can and switching some of its gas-fired equipment to oil.