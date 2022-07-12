Beyoncé has made music history yet again after shattering another record.

With new song ‘Break My Soul,’ the trailblazing artist has become the first woman in history to have 20 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist, and 10 on the chart as a member of a group.

Following in the footsteps of Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, Beyoncé is just the third musician to accomplish this feat.

As a member of Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé secured 10 Top 10 hits between 1998 and 2005, while seven of her top 10 tracks as a solo performer have hit number one.

Before Break My Soul, the billionaire musician’s last Top 10 song was 'Savage', a 2020 collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The new record is the latest in a series of successes that make the record breaking artist worthy of the title Queen Bey.

Award show records held by Beyoncé

In 2001, Destiny’s Child - and 19 year-old singer Beyoncé Knowles - won their first Grammy with “Say My Name.”

Now 40, Beyoncé boasts a mammoth 28 awards and 79 nominations, making her the most nominated woman and the most awarded singer in Grammy history.

To claim the all-time Grammy’s crown - and overtake orchestral conductor George Solti - Beyoncé needs just four more gongs.

The singer also has 29 MTV Music awards to her name, making her their most-awarded artist to date. Not only that, she's also the most-awarded artist at the BET Awards and the Soul Train Awards too.

Beyonce, left, and Megan Thee Stallion accept the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizello /AP Photo

Sales records held by Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s passionate fans - known collectively as the Beyhive - devour new releases as quickly as possible.

In 2013, Beyoncé smashed the record for fastest-selling iTunes album of all time, with fans buying 828,773 copies of her self-titled record in just three days.

The same year, the artist embarked on her Mrs Carter Show World Tour, which became the highest-grossing female and solo tour of the year.

As if this wasn't enough, she's also had six consecutive number one studio albums - the second highest number tallied by any female artist. She is pipped only by Taylor Swift, who boasts 10 number one albums.

Beyoncé rules social media.

In September 2011, she broke the internet after announcing that she was expecting her first child.

Beyoncé’s declaration "I want you to feel the love that's growing inside me” sparked a twitter storm, generating 8,868 tweets per second - the highest number of tweets per second of all time.

Born four months later, Blue Ivy quickly became the youngest person ever to appear on a Billboard chart after clips of her crying appeared on Dad Jay-Z’s track ‘Glory.’

In 2017, Beyoncé broke the yearly record for most-liked image on Instagram too, after announcing that she was pregnant with twins.

The image - a Renaissance inspired portrait of the artist in a flowing veil - amassed more than 5 million likes in 3 hours, and 11 million likes overall.

However, the award for the most liked Instagram picture of all time goes to... an egg, which has amassed 56 million likes to date.