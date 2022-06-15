For those of you that have forgotten Father's Day is just around the corner, and on the 19 June people all over the world will be showing some appreciation for the men in their lives.

With the date approaching fast you may be casting around for gift inspiration, or else why would you be clicking on this article?

If you want to cut down on wasteful present-buying or if you're just desperately searching for an idea that you can purchase online at the last minute, here's our list of experienced-based gifts for culture-loving dads.

1. An audiobook subscription

One or book enthusiasts who don’t have time to read or podcast lovers.

Audible and Storytel are the main competitors in the audiobook sector, both have thousands of audiobooks in their archives, and for less than €9 a month you can access them all.

There are different subscription tiers for each company, giving you the option to spend as little or as much as you want for one, three, six or 12 months.

Even the most committed book readers will see the benefit of being able to listen to their favourite authors on the move.

Audiobook Felix Lichtenfeld from Pixabay

2. A monthly book service - delivered to your home

If you have the kind of dad who could never accept the preposterous idea of technology replacing real books, don't despair. There are plenty of monthly book subscriptions tailored to any interest, from mystery novels, to sports books or travel guides.

If you’re based in the UK, we’d recommend Books + Beer, a service which does exactly what it says on the tin - a monthly gift of a book and craft beer.

Other UK-based services offer international shipping, including The Travelling Reader (which is quite expensive but comes with nice little additions inside the box) and Mr B’s Emporium, which allows you to customise your book choices while supporting a lovely independent bookshop in Bath.

For services from other countries, search 'book gift subscription' in your region and language.

3. The gift of language

There are many gift options for people interested in learning a new language online. Duolingo is probably one of the most famous language-learning apps out there: it’s free, but that version comes with frustrating restrictions such as a limited number of mistakes allowed. So as a gift, why not offer a subscription to Duolingo premium?

Or, you can really take your linguistic efforts to the next level and choose a service like Babbel. This platform features native speakers, rather than automated voices, and integrates games, podcasts and stories. A three-month subscription costs around €34, and they’re always advertising offers for new users.

Learning a language jairojehuel from Pixabay

4. A film subscription or gift card

For film lovers with a passion for art-house cinema, the streaming platform Mubi is a great place to find all those films you won’t find in the catalogues of Netflix or Amazon Prime.

You can choose between a three-month or a one-year subscription, with a cost ranging from €9.99 to €95.88.

If your dad prefers the magic of the big screen, many cinemas offer gift vouchers for a number of screenings or even unlimited films for a fixed time period.

5. Learn from the best

Why not consider offering your dad another reason to act like the fountain of all knowledge.

Would he appreciate a chess lesson from the youngest world chess champion Garry Kasparov? Or a cooking class from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay? What about learning the 'art of negotiation' from former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss?

Masterclass features beautifully shot video lessons from more than 150 of the world's best leaders in business, art, sport, acting, music, cooking and more. It is one of the more expensive options on this list at €16 a month, billed annually.

Learning to play chess Jan Vašek from Pixabay

6. Visiting local heritage

For art and history fans, a museum pass might be a great gift idea. Many museums offer one, often including free entries to new exhibitions and other perks.

There are also services allowing free entry to a number of national cultural institutions, including historical buildings, gardens and parks. In the UK, a membership to the National Trust grants you entry to 500 places across the country, while in France the Pass Patrimoine gives you access to 400 monuments, museums and castles.

7. Wine tasting, at home

There are so many different wine subscription services now, you're biggest problem will be choosing one.

Some services, like Treat Berlin, offer curated options, based on personal tastes. Others like Wanderlust Wine in the UK are dedicated to sustainable wines from small producers.

Most services offer several subscription levels, depending how much you want to spend and many even offer little bonuses like educational content about the wine and what to pair it with or information about the producers.

Tell your dad to enjoy it responsibly!