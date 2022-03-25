Many film fans like to dress up for the ceremony, which will see Europeans donning their tuxedos in the middle of the night. But if you really want to experience the true taste of the 94th Academy Awards, you might need to splash out.

For the Oscars this year, a new champagne has been chosen in favour of long time pop provider Piper-Heidsieck.

Its name? Fleur de Miraval.

Its price? Around €350

Its co-founder?

Pitt, Perrin & Péter's Champagne Fleur de MIRAVAL will be the Champagne served at the 94th Oscars® Champagne Fleur de Miraval

The idea of this champagne "sprang from the association of the Pitt and Perrin families, who had already united the wine world with that of the arts through the introduction of Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé in 2012, and a third family with roots in Champagne for six generations: the Péters family," the producers told Euronews Culture.

ER2 is the name of this particular Cuvée. 75% of it is Chardonnay, but batches from different vintages.

The remaining 25% of young Pinot Noirs from the terroir of Vertus on the Côte des Blancs.

The wine is aged on lees for three years.

View of the Miraval property in Correns, near Brignoles, southern France, Saturday, May 31, 2008 LIONEL CIRONNEAU/AP

What does it taste like?

I wish I knew. But here are some tasting notes from people in the know. Elizabeth Gabay MW tasted it for Decanter Magazine late last year.

"On the palate, it has a tight mineral structure, dark, black cherry fruit and some almond notes. Initially tasting very young and unyielding, but with time in the glass opens up to reveal beautifully open fruit and charming richness."