More than 100 empty strollers were lined up in the cobbled central square of the city of Lviv in Ukraine on Friday (18 March).

The visual art piece represents the 109 children Ukrainian officials say have died so far due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A harrowing reminder of the tragedy of war

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, posted an image and a video of the installation, encouraging people to share their own photos of the event. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

Svitlana Blinova, the organiser of the event, said the purpose of the demonstration is to help people visualise how many children have died, as war can make us numb to statistics.

“During the war, especially on its 23rd day, we stop distinguishing among 30, 40, 50, or 100 [victims]. That’s why today we brought here 109 strollers so that we could see what this number looks like - how many children could have been playing, enjoying their time with their parents on this square today," explains Blinova.

Check out the video above to see the installation in full