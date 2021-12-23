Thank you 2021 for the music: from Eurovision to Abba

In this review, we look back at some of the most memorable events from the world of music in 2021.

Health protocols and restrictions imposed by governments to control the pandemic overshadowed the music world in 2021, especially the live music scene. Events like the Eurovision Song contest did take place, but most concerts and festivals were either cancelled or postponed.

Rotterdam defies pandemic

The year may have begun with verve in Vienna with a traditional New Year's Concert conducted by Italian conductor Riccardo Muti, but like so many performances, it was closed to the public. By the end of the winter, however, the Netherlands had become the first country to organise full-scale testing for people to get into concerts. It meant by May, everything was ready in Rotterdam for the Eurovision Song Contest, won this year by Italian glam-rock group Måneskin.

From Daft Punk's break up to Britney's freedom

For fans of French duo Daft Punk there was bittersweet news. The group announced their separation on Youtube. Fortunately the plan is to perform several farewell concerts in 2022. During the summer, most of the big festivals, especially the big ones like Sziget in Hungary, and Glastonbury in England, were forced to cancel.

Elsewhere in Europe, the birth place of Mozart - Salzburg - celebrated the hundredth anniversary of the city’s eponymous festival. Away from the drama of the stage, the turmoil of real life was playing out in a Los Angeles court room. After 12 years of paternal conservatorship, singer Britney Spears finally won her freedom.

Abba and Adele's long-awaited returns

2021 was also a year of musical comebacks. After 40 years, one of Europe’s most emblematic groups, Abba, delighted fans with their first album - Voyage. Next year’s live show will feature digital avatars of the band in concert, looking like they did in the 1970s. And following a six year hiatus, one of the world’s most popular singers, Adele returned. The album has already broken sales records with the prospect - hopefully - of many concerts to come.