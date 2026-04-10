French energy giant TotalEnergies said Friday that it had shut down a major refinery on the eastern Gulf coast of Saudi Arabia after it was damaged during the Iran war.

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The move follows earlier or ongoing shutdowns of production in Qatar, Iraq and offshore UAE fields, representing about 15% of the company’s total output.

The decision to close the refinery comes after the Saudi energy ministry said on Thursday that there had been "multiple attacks" on its oil and gas sites, including the SATORP refinery, a joint venture owned by TotalEnergies and the Saudi state-owned Aramco group.

No details on production impact or the type of attack were disclosed.

TotalEnergies cited only "incidents that occurred during the night of 7 to 8 April, causing damage to one of the refinery's two processing trains".

No casualties were reported, and the company said both units were shut down as a precaution while assessing the damage.

The Saudi energy ministry had referred to SATORP when announcing that recent attacks carried out by Iran against the kingdom's energy infrastructure killed one person and affected its oil production capacity.

A ministry official told the SPA news agency that the attacks "disrupted several production operations at key facilities".

Aramco has a 62.5% stake in SATORP, with TotalEnergies holding the remaining 37.5%.

Iran has targeted energy infrastructure and other sites in neighbouring Gulf countries in retaliation for the attacks launched by the United States and Israel on 28 February.

As for the impact on TotalEnergies, the company stated that onshore UAE production (in which it holds a share of about 210,000 barrels a day) is not affected by the conflict at this stage.

Overall, TotalEnergies does not expect a significant financial hit from the conflict.

The company said that most of its 2026 financial performance will come from countries outside the Middle East.

In a statement, TotalEnergies says, "a higher oil price more than offsets the loss of Middle East production," adding that a $8 difference in Brent oil prices "in the Brent price is enough to offset the expected 2026 CFFO from our Iraq, UAE offshore and Qatar assets at $60/b".

As for gas, the shutdowns in Qatar will only have a small impact on TotalEnergies’ business, according to the company.

The share price was down by 1.4% at 2 pm CET in Europe.