Twickenham joins Allianz in deal to rename world-famous stadium

The decision to change the name of the home of England rugby to the Allianz Stadium is controversial. Some rugby union fans are displeased.

The name change follows a deal with the German insurance group, although the financial details have not been revealed.

It means that the world-famous home of English rugby, with an 82,000-capacity arena will be known as the Allianz Stadium from next month.

Supporters of the tie-up say the deal is necessary because the English rugby union (EFU) needs Twickenham to raise more cash for the game which it helps to fund from grassroots to professional level.

Twickenham, like many other sports venues, was badly hit during the Covid period when revenue effectively dried up. It is still looking to recover from that lost revenue and Twickenham bosses insist the deal is the best way forward.

Announcing the news on Tuesday afternoon, RFU CEO Bill Sweeney said: "This is an opportunity to celebrate our stadium's proud legacy while developing it for the future. This partnership will support us in moving the game in a direction which serves all rugby, from minis to the elites, from club coaches to our national coaches and everything in between."

Former rugby union player and coach Sir Clive Woodward, who managed the England team to victory in the 2003 Rugby World Cup, expressed his sadness at the change of name for the iconic site.

"Twickenham stands for more than 100 years of history, heritage and English rugby folklore," he wrote in the Daily Mail.

"I and many others want to know why and how has it has come to this? …

"I wonder how the RFU board or whoever approved this will reflect on it in years to come if replacing Twickenham with the Allianz Stadium is to be their enduring legacy?"

Allianz, on the other hand, is pleased. Allianz UK CEO Colm Holmes said: "We are delighted to partner with the RFU to further invest in grassroots clubs, our national teams, and in the home of England Rugby.

"With each of the eight stadia we now support around the world, we seek to create the best experience for fans, players, and local communities ... We embrace our responsibility in carrying forward its extraordinary history as a stadium full of inspirational memories, team spirit, inclusion, and heart."