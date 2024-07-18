EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Which countries are powering ahead with electric car registrations?

Ford Explorer electric cars stand in the hall at the start of production, in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday June 4, 2024.
Ford Explorer electric cars stand in the hall at the start of production, in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday June 4, 2024. Copyright Rolf Vennenbernd/DPA/AP
Copyright Rolf Vennenbernd/DPA/AP
By Eleanor Butler
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

New registrations of electric cars in the EU dipped slightly in June, despite significant growth in Croatia, Czechia, and Hungary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Registrations of battery-electric cars declined by 1% in the EU last month, to 156,408 units, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said on Thursday.

The total market share of these vehicles dropped from 15.1% to 14.4%, compared to the same month a year earlier.

This was despite robust annual increases in a number of countries, notably Croatia (+161.4), Czechia (+140.8), and Hungary (+123.8).

Respectively, these nations registered 298; 1,524; and 864 new battery electric cars in June.

To rank numbers as opposed to growth rates, Germany stormed ahead with 43,412 new battery electric registrations, followed by France (29,837) and Belgium (13,714).

Outside of the EU but in Europe, the UK registered 34,034 of these vehicles.

Countries that saw the largest year-on-year decline in electric battery registrations were Ireland (-52.2), Romania (-45.3), Latvia (-42.5), and Lithuania (-42.0).

Outside of the EU, Iceland saw a -76.4 decline.

Notable changes were also seen in Belgium (+50.4%), Italy (+117.4%), Germany (-18.1%), the Netherlands (-15%), and France (-10.3%). 

"Germany is the sick man of Europe when it comes to electric cars," said Lucien Mathieu, cars director at European campaign group Transport & Environment (T&E).

Cited by Reuters, he stressed that markets with predictable incentives for EV adoption were "reaping the rewards".

In December, Germany brought an early end to subsidies for buying EVs as part of a 2024 budget deal.

To turn to petrol cars, meanwhile, sales remained relatively stable in June.

Registrations declined by just 0.7% as falls in France (-20.2%) and Spain (-7.5%) were counterbalanced by growth in Germany (+12.1%) and Italy (+6.9%). 

As a result, petrol cars now represent 34.4% of the market, down from 36.2% in June last year.

For all types of vehicles, the Volkswagen Group dominated sales, eating up 25.8% of the monthly market share. The firm is followed by Stellantis (15.7%) and the Renault Group (10.9%).

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Car industry Green transportation electric car