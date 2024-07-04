Jaguar cars to take a leap into an electrifying future

By Simone McCandless

Jaguar, the UK's largest car brand, is discontinuing all its petrol-powered vehicles as it accelerates towards becoming all-electric by 2025.

The move is part of a "Reimagine plan" from the luxury car maker which aims to establish an all-electric future by combining sustainability and luxury.

That means all internal combustion engine production will cease by the end of 2024.

The first electric model on display will be a four-door electric GT car based on Jaguar's top-trim F-type. The current GT performs at 575 horsepower while car experts suggest the GT model will produce more than 600 horsepower.

Roadmap to reducing emissions

The UK's biggest car maker is kickstarting its goal of zero carbon emission cars by 2039 by decarbonising its manufacturing operations, vehicles in use, and supply chain. End-user emissions account for nearly 70% of car manufacturing. Transitioning to electric vehicles operated on renewable energy is a straightforward approach to reducing carbon emissions.

The company says its commitment to transitioning to fully electric cars will lead to 80% of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales being battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by 2030. It is calling on its direct Tier 1 (direct) suppliers to work with it to follow the science-based targets initiative and bring the company closer to achieving its net zero targets. Altogether, the car maker works with more than 5,000 suppliers.

JLR explains it can identify the most daunting parts of the supply chain through its innovation programme. To speed up the process, the company is working with Deepform, a metal-stamping design start-up dedicated to reducing pollution and Ascend Elements, a manufacturing company that works with battery materials taken from disregarded lithium batteries.

Announcing the news, JLR's executive director of product engineering Thomas Mueller, said in a statement: "Our vehicles are, and continue to be, at the forefront of an all‑electric automotive future. This facility, a core component of our Reimagine strategy, is essential to providing the advanced testing capabilities that will be vital to the performance and reliability of the modern luxury vehicles we are proudly developing."