How is Japan using its expertise to help Ukraine recover?

Recovery and reconstruction are part of Japan’s DNA. The Asian country is aiding war-torn Ukraine in several ways that include managing the disposal of debris, building infrastructure, and providing humanitarian aid.

As the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine approaches, Euronews reporter Cinzia Rizzi headed to Tokyo to learn more about how Japan is supporting the war-torn country. It comes as the Asian country geared up for the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Reconstruction.

Despite being left with almost nothing after World War II, Japan recovered quickly with the record period of economic growth garnering the label “the Japanese Economic Miracle”. Its expertise in various domains has helped Japan respond quickly in the wake of major disasters since then.

The country is now using its knowhow to help Ukraine and in this episode of Focus we explore some of these cases. We start with a project that disposes of debris, which is promoted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency. Then we take a look at private companies that are building infrastructure, like one bridge that connects the south west of Ukraine to Romania, with the aim of increasing connectivity between Ukraine and the EU.

Humanitarian aid plays a significant role in the Japanese aid mission, while startups like Instalimb are sharing their knowledge with Ukrainians to help make prosthetics. More than 2,500 Ukrainians who had to flee their country have now settled in Japan, a move funded by the government and non-profit organisations like the Nippon Foundation.