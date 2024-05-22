President Aliyev calls for oil producing countries to pay more to help tackle global climate issues

As Azerbaijan continues its countdown to hosting COP29 we speak to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev about his ambitions as host country and the action that needs to be taken to address climate change.

As Azerbaijan continues its countdown to hosting COP29 we speak to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev about his ambitions as host country and the action that needs to be taken to address climate change. Speaking at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, discussed a strategic partnership with the EU as well as the significance of a fossil fuel producing country hosting COP. He called for oil producing countries to pay more in order to tackle the problem.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has called on oil producing countries to pay more to help tackle global climate issues. Speaking at the 6th Petersberg Climate Dialogue he said, “Solidarity is an integral part of financing and, how we will succeed,” adding, “Each country, depending on its financial capability and depending on the agenda, should do its part of the job.”

Azerbaijan is gearing up to host this years’ United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP 29 in Baku in November. President Aliyev spoke of the countries ambitions for the event. “We want to create an environment which will be comfortable for all the parties. We have great experience in building bridges in nonaligned movement.” He also stressed the importance of cross-border co-operation saying, “We are actively working with countries of the European Union. We have signed an adopted strategic partnership declaration.”

The production and use of fossil fuels dominated the agenda at last year’s COP28 in the UAE. President Aliyev believes that it’s a positive development to have fossil fuel producing countries at the helm of COP and that he hope that will help transitions. “Don't judge us by what we have. Judge us by how we treat what we have… by our agenda,” he said adding, “We are already working with many oil producing countries in order to create a kind of a solidarity package prior to COP.”

International collaboration will also be strengthened by Troika, a partnership with the UAE (COP28), Azerbaijan (COP29) and Brazil (COP30) presidencies to foster cooperation and stimulate ambition.