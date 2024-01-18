Euronews discovers some of the conclusions of participants at the annual event in Davos, Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

After an intense couple of days and thousands of conversations and debates, the World Economic Forum in Davos is drawing to a close.

To find out what brought people here and whether they are happy with the results, Euronews correspondent Méabh Mc Mahon spoke to people on the main promenade, just outside the Congress Centre.

The real topic on everyone's lips has been artificial intelligence and the positive role it could potentially play if the right regulation is found.

"There's a chance to find some ethical solutions to the AI dilemmas we're facing," said Oleg Lavrovsky, Vice-President, Opendata.ch, adding that he hoped that people here would be inspired to open up to each other and find some good bridges across science and industry and governance.

A huge advertising banner with a slogan about AI is fixed at a building at the Davos Promenade, Markus Schreiber/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

For Kathy Bloomgarden, the CEO, Ruder Finn the sentiment is much more optimistic than she would have thought before coming to Davos: "People are really looking at AI and new technology and innovation as a way to solve many of our problems," she says.

"Whether it's climate tech problems, whether it's being an engine for growth, for economic prosperity, for bringing people together. I really think it's more optimistic based on the technological innovation we might hope to see".

One student from the American University in Cairo said she was excited to see more institutional allocators talking about how to give to climate finance for climate action. "I think that we can truly move the needle because we definitely need institutional capital partnering with governments to de-risk, climate finance projects," she said.