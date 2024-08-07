Police say they interrupted a drug transaction outside a building in the 9th arrondissement of Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

French prosecutors have detained a member of the Australian field hockey team at the Paris Olympics on allegations of trying to score cocaine.

Authorities say police interrupted a drug transaction outside a building in the capital's 9th arrondissement in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The case has been taken over by the police anti-drug unit, and the 17-year-old alleged seller has been arrested too.

The Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement that no charges had been filed and that it is “continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the team member.”

Neither Australian officials nor Paris prosecutors released the name of the athlete.

Australia’s men’s and women’s teams were eliminated in the field hockey quarterfinals on Sunday and Monday, respectively. The men won silver in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Paris 2024 has been quite a successful Summer Games for Australians so far.

The team is currently third in the medal table behind the US and China after winning 14 golds, ten of which were scooped by women.

The team also collected 12 silver and 10 bronze medals.