Balkan nations create committee to protect shared endangered lake

Lake Prespa.
Lake Prespa. Copyright Euronews
Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Published on
Lake Prespa borders North Macedonia, Albania and Greece.

Lake Prespa, whose waters are shared by three Balkan states, North Macedonia, Albania and Greece, is disappearing.

To prevent this environmental disaster caused by climate change, non-governmental organisations from the three Balkan nations initiated the Forum for the Development of the Prespa Region.

"The non-governmental organisations from the three states want to make an appeal to the institutions and local authorities to speed up efforts regarding institutional connection, concretization of action plans," Ljupco Krstevski, from the North Macedonian NGO Eurothink said.

"A lot of research has been done, a lot of strategic documents have been adopted, but their implementation is lacking and the citizens record this best and expect the three states will take urgent measures as soon as possible".

At the Forum, representatives of the Lake Constance Foundation narrated their experience with the management of an ecosystem that is shared among three countries. Switzerland, Germany, and Austria signed a political agreement in the 1960s to protect Lake Constance.

"Civil society cannot wait form some politicians far in the capitals to have the mindset that is important so the people here and the mayors, if they realise that is important, they can influence the politicians on the higher level to enforce the agreements," Volker Kromrey from the Constance Lake Foundation said.

Lake Constance and Lake Prepsna are the only places in Europe whose waters are shared by three countries.

Watch the player above for full report.

