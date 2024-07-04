Germany haven't beaten Spain at a major tournament since 1988 and are seeking revenge to open the path for a record fourth Euro victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Euro 2024 quarter-finals start with a bang on Friday with the 18.00 face-off Germany-Spain in Stuttgart, which many see as a final before the final.

The winner will advance to face France or Portugal in the semifinal in Munich on Tuesday.

There is also a potential record on the line, as Spain and Germany have each won three European Championships, better than any other nation.

Two of the most exciting talents will be on show in Spain 16-year-old Lamine Yamal and 21-year-old Germany forward and Euro 2024 joint-top scorer Jamal Musiala.

Speaking about goals, Spain and Germany are the leading scorers at Euro 2024, having converted nine and 10 nets respectively in their four matches. They have also conjured the most attempts on target.

The teams have met 26 times, with Germany winning nine to Spain’s eight. Spain edge Germany slightly on goals scored with 32 compared to 31.

'Best team at Euro 2024' Spain face host country taboo

La Roja are the only team to have won all their matches at Euro 2024, beating Croatia, Italy and Albania in the group stage before thumping Georgia 4-1 in the round of 16, where they conceded their only goal in the tournament so far.

However, Spain has a negative record against host nations, as they never managed to knock one out, either at a European Championship or the World Cup.

Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Fabian Ruiz all missed Spain’s training session on Tuesday, while Aymeric Laporte only jogged once around the field. However, all are expected to be fit for Friday’s match.

“We’re aiming for the trophy and even though it’s been a pleasure playing with Toni Kroos - because he’s been a teammate (at Real Madrid) and a friend - I’d still like to ‘retire’ him on Friday!”, said Spain forward Joselu before the game.

Germany seek to overturn 2008 Euro final defeat

Germany haven't beaten their opponent in a major tournament since a group-stage victory at Euro ’88. Most importantly they lost to Spain the 2008 Euro final in Vienna.

At Euro 2024, the Mannschaft beat Scotland and Hungary but drew against Switzerland before eliminating Denmark in the round of 16.

Three of the last four encounters between Spain and Germany have finished in a 1-1 draw, with the exception being a 6-0 thrashing of Germany by Spain in a UEFA Nations League match in November 2020.

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will likely make a national record 39th appearance in a major tournament, while the other legend of the team, Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, announced he will retire at the end of the Euros campaign.

“I am not at all nostalgic and I don’t feel like this will be my last-ever match", he said.

Speaking about the opponent, his teammate Joshua Kimmich said “I don’t know if Spain are all that happy having to face Germany; likewise, there could have been easier opponents for us. If you want to win this tournament, you have to go through Spain.”