Qatar 365 treats your taste buds visiting the Qatar International Food Festival and an exhibition dedicated to coffee.

Qatar is home to over 100 nationalities. The country's food scene is ever-evolving, with a melting pot of cultures catered for. The Qatar 365 team discovered that whatever tickles your taste buds is available here. Aadel Haleem started his culinary journey at the Qatar International Food Festival. The annual event highlights the importance of food amongst Qatari citizens and residents alike, with the option to sample food from over 100 stalls offering cuisines from all around the world.

Chef Najat Kaanache, from Morocco, was among the event's guest stars, and she gave Aadel a taste of her avant-garde cooking style.

As Aadel made his way around Al Bidda Park, his food tour literally took him to another level. "Dinner in the Sky" is precisely that. The fine dining experience takes place 50 metres above ground level. While floating in the air, diners enjoy a unique view of the Doha skyline.

The 'Growing Kopi, Drinking Kahwa' exhibition is a coffee celebration hosted by The National Museum of Qatar. It demonstrates the rich tapestry of cultural exchange. Laila Humairah found that coffee is a universal language that celebrates diversity and cultural unity. The exhibition traces the journey of this beloved beverage from its Ethiopian roots centuries ago to its adoption and adaptation in countries like Indonesia and Qatar.