Northern Armenia assess aftermath of worst flooding in decades

By Euronews with AP

Residents are taking stock of the damage caused by recent flooding, which killed at least four and displaced more than 269 people.

Residents of Armenia's northern regions of Lori and Tavush have assessed the aftermath of some of the heaviest flooding in recent decades.

Russia has reportedly sent troops to help authorities pick up the pieces.

At least four people have died in the overflowing of the Debed, Tashir and Aghstev rivers following heavy rain, a regional official said on Monday.

More than 269 people were evacuated from the area, while entire towns and villages were cut off.

Some fifteen bridges collapsed in the northeast of the country, as a result of the floods.

Hundreds of people were cut off from water, gas and electricity supplies. Officials said emergency food and clean water deliveries were underway.

In the town of Alaverdi, shops were flooded and utilities were cut, business owners were forced to get rid of much of their stock which was destroyed by the floods.

Flash flooding also forced the suspension of rail services between Armenia and Georgia and the closure of their shared border crossing.