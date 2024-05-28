ADVERTISEMENT
Non-profit 'Healthy Seas' cleans up contaminated Greek oceans

Healthy Seas
By Euronews
The operation lasted ten days and tackled a location in Ithaca and another near Patras, where around 30 tonnes of nets and waste were collected.

For the third year, the Dutch non-profit organisation Healthy Seas returned to the Greek island of Ithaca to reclaim waters polluted and rendered dangerous by abandoned fish farms.

The island has two "ghost farms" that have sat abandoned for more than a decade. They release debris, plastics, and pollutants into the marine environment, disrupting ecosystems and endangering flora and fauna.

Watch the full report in the player above to find out more.

