Inhalation is one of the most likely pathways for human exposure to microplastics.

Tiny particles of plastic pollution could be finding their way deep into our lungs with every breath we take, new research reveals.

Known as microplastics or nanoplastics, a study from the University of Technology Sydney has used complex computer models to find out what happens when we breathe these particles and where in our bodies they end up.

“Plastic particle air pollution is now pervasive and inhalation ranks as the second most likely pathway for human exposure,” says lead author Dr Suvash Saha. Oral intake, or in other words eating and drinking them, is the most common exposure route.

Previous research has shown that microplastics and nanoplastics are both widespread in outdoor and indoor settings meaning this is an indiscriminate problem.

What determines where plastics end up in the lungs?

The study found that breathing patterns play a role in where these plastic particles end up. Fast breathing where air moves quickly through your nose and throat can cause larger particles to get caught in the upper respiratory tract.

Slower breathing gives smaller particles - especially nanoplastics - more time to travel deeper into the respiratory system. They may potentially reach sensitive, delicate structures found deep within the lungs.

Shape also may also matter when it comes to where these particles end up. Research suggests irregular shaped fragments could be better at slipping past the body’s natural filtration mechanisms.

There are some areas in the lungs where plastics are also more likely to accumulate which could potentially lead to health problems.

What health problems are linked to plastics in the lungs?

Primary sources of these plastics are intentionally manufactured for a wide array of cosmetics and personal care products. Secondary sources are fragments created by the breakdown of larger plastic products like water bottles or clothes.

Research now strongly suggests that these plastic particles amplify human susceptibility to a range of lung disorders including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, fibrosis, dyspnoea (shortness of breath), asthma and abnormal lesions in the lungs known as frosted glass nodules.

Dr Saha stresses that there is mounting evidence for the impact of microplastics and nanoplastics on respiratory health. This study may help to provide essential insights for combatting the potential risks and ensuring effective health interventions.