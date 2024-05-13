Watch: The eco-trailblazer turning carbon to tiles in India

Tejas Sidnal, the creative force behind CarbonCraft, the sustainable company, is shaping the future of the construction sector.

Tejas Sidnal started CarbonCraft to make a difference in the world. His interest in sustainability started at university, where he studied design and architecture. His drawings developed his interest in nature-inspired design.

After graduating in London, England, and working in China, Tejas began questioning the history of the construction industry and its polluting practices. Taking a leaf out of nature’s book, Tejas envisioned ways of constructing homes in an environmentally friendly way.

Tejas transforms carbon-neutral materials into beautiful floor tiles. The young entrepreneur recycles the leftover waste carbon from tyre factories to create decorative tiles while raising awareness about climate change.

His innovative approach to turning waste materials into functional and aesthetically pleasing products is a clear example of how individuals can positively impact the planet.

Tejas has a clear vision for a circular economy, where products have no end of life and a forward-thinking approach to global warming. By questioning the status quo and providing solutions that benefit the environment, he is paving the way to a more sustainable and eco-friendly world.