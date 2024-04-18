Ilaria Salis nominated candidate in EU elections

By Euronews

The 39-year-old anti-fascist activist Ilaria Salis has been held in prison in Hungary since her arrest last year.

The Greens and Left Alliance, in agreement with Roberto Salis, has decided to nominate his daughter Ilaria, an anti-fascist activist who was detained in Hungary, on its lists in the next European elections.

This was confirmed by Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli of the Greens and Left Alliance.

In a written communication, they said: "In these hours, the national management groups are discussing the modalities of this choice which aims to protect the rights and dignity of a European citizen, also from the inertia of the Italian authorities to obtain a rapid release from prison in in favour of house arrest denied with the latest decision by the Hungarian judges."

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.