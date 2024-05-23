Salis under house arrest in Hungary pending trial and EU elections

By Euronews

Italian activist Ilaria Salis will be under house arrest until her trial concludes, with another hearing scheduled for Friday in Budapest. However, she could be released if elected in the European elections.

Italian anti-fascist activist Ilaria Salis was released from Budapest's maximum-security prison on Thursday morning, where she had been held for over 15 months, and placed under house arrest.

"We finally have the chance to hug her again, we hope this is a temporary stage before finally seeing her in Italy," said Roberto Salis, the Milanese activist's father.

The release follows a Hungarian court's decision on May 15 to uphold Salis' appeal against her pre-trial detention.

Demonstrators hold up a banner with writing reading in Italian "Lets free Ilaria Salis", in front of the Pantheon monument, in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 AP

The Italian teacher will now be under house arrest in a flat in the Hungarian capital, monitored by an electronic bracelet.

It took several days to enforce the judges' decision after a €40,000 bail payment.

Salis was arrested on 11 February 2023 together with two German activists on charges of participating in the beating of three far-right militants and being part of a criminal association.

Salis' lawyers are hopeful for a commitment "from the Italian authorities to secure Ilaria's immediate transfer to Italy," as required by European law.

After months of diplomatic tensions and protests against Hungary over Salis' pre-trial detention, the activist's case took a turn after she was nominated by the Left Green Alliance for the upcoming European elections in June.