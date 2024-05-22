ADVERTISEMENT
EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

Major fire engulfs Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk

Smoke billowing behind Novo Nordisk HQ in Bagsværd, Copenhagen, on the day of the blaze, May 22, 2024.
Smoke billowing behind Novo Nordisk HQ in Bagsværd, Copenhagen, on the day of the blaze, May 22, 2024. Copyright EVN
Copyright EVN
By Angela Skujins with EVN
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

A large fire broke out at Novo Nordisk's offices near Copenhagen today, the second blaze to hit the Ozempic-maker in a week, the company posted on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

A major blaze has engulfed the Danish offices of a pharmaceutical company that makes the famous weight-loss drug, Ozempic. The fire started outside the Novo Nordisk offices in Bagsvaerd, Copenhagen, before spreading to an opposite building's roof.

Novo Nordisk, also known for making the blockbuster Wegovy weight-loss drug, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the fire is under control and there are no injuries.

This is the second blaze in a week that has hit the Danish healthcare company.

Watch the video above for more information.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

'Ozempic breasts' to 'Ozempic face': What you need to know about weight loss drug side effects

Sales skyrocket for weight-loss drug firm Novo Nordisk

Weight-loss drug Wegovy could reduce risk of heart attack or stroke, company claims

Health Medicine Fires