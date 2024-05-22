Major fire engulfs Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk

By Angela Skujins with EVN

A large fire broke out at Novo Nordisk's offices near Copenhagen today, the second blaze to hit the Ozempic-maker in a week, the company posted on social media.

A major blaze has engulfed the Danish offices of a pharmaceutical company that makes the famous weight-loss drug, Ozempic. The fire started outside the Novo Nordisk offices in Bagsvaerd, Copenhagen, before spreading to an opposite building's roof.

Novo Nordisk, also known for making the blockbuster Wegovy weight-loss drug, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the fire is under control and there are no injuries.

This is the second blaze in a week that has hit the Danish healthcare company.

