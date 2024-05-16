EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Slovakians condemn attack against Prime Minister Robert Fico

A man prays holding Slovakia's flag outside the F. D. Roosevelt University Hospital, where Prime Minister Robert Fico is treated in Banska Bystrica, Thursday, May 16, 2024.
A man prays holding Slovakia's flag outside the F. D. Roosevelt University Hospital, where Prime Minister Robert Fico is treated in Banska Bystrica, Thursday, May 16, 2024. Copyright AP
By Euronews
Slovakians denounce the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico while awaiting updates on his health at the hospital's front.

Slovakians condemn Wednesday's attack against Prime Minister Robert Fico. Many have gathered around F. D. Roosevelt University Hospital in Banska Bystrica for hours while he underwent surgery. Euronews correspondent Rita Konya talked to Slovakians as they await news on their prime minister's health. 

