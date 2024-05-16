Slovakians condemn attack against Prime Minister Robert Fico

By Euronews

Slovakians denounce the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico while awaiting updates on his health at the hospital's front.

Slovakians condemn Wednesday's attack against Prime Minister Robert Fico. Many have gathered around F. D. Roosevelt University Hospital in Banska Bystrica for hours while he underwent surgery. Euronews correspondent Rita Konya talked to Slovakians as they await news on their prime minister's health.

