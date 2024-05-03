Woman dies in France after violent storms

By Euronews

The 57-year-old was swept away by mudslides in the town of Courmelles.

The northern French region of Aisne suffered heavy mudslides following a bout of rain between May 1st and May 2nd.

The town of Courmelles was particularly affected, with a 57-year-old woman dying after being swept away by mudslides.

Her partner was also injured and taken to hospital.

The mayor of Courmelles set up a centre to help those impacted by the event, and warned citizens to take protective measures.

Fifty-six firefighters were deployed in order to help with search and rescue effort.

In Paris, storms on Wednesday prevented around forty flights from landing, which were eventually diverted to Nantes, Lyon, Brussels and Liège.

The storms also led to violent hailstorms in the region of Chablis (Yonne), causing significant damage to vineyards in the renowned wine region.