European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged both Iran and Israel to refrain from further escalation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources say Israel has retaliated against Iran, following Tehran's recent attack on Israel.

Rising tensions between the two regional foes have pushed the Middle East ever closer to war, causing concern in Western capitals.

Iran has been on high alert for days after Israel vowed to respond to Tehran firing 300 drones and missiles against its territory on Saturday night.

Follow Euronews' live coverage below.