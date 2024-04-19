EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

Live. European leaders call for calm after reported Israeli retaliation against Iran

An air defence battery.
An air defence battery. Copyright Vahid Salemi/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Vahid Salemi/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Joshua AskewClara Preve with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged both Iran and Israel to refrain from further escalation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources say Israel has retaliated against Iran, following Tehran's recent attack on Israel. 

Rising tensions between the two regional foes have pushed the Middle East ever closer to war, causing concern in Western capitals. 

Iran has been on high alert for days after Israel vowed to respond to Tehran firing 300 drones and missiles against its territory on Saturday night. 

Follow Euronews' live coverage below. 

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Markets round-up: Escalating Middle East tensions deepen weekly slump

Something to celebrate? How is the Israel attack viewed in Iran?

Revenge, geopolitics and ideology: Why did Iran attack Israel?

Missile Israel air defence system Drones