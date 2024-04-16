EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Live. Flame-lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics in Greece

Lighting the Olympic flame at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece.
Lighting the Olympic flame at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece.
By Euronews
The storied torch's 5,000-kilometre journey to this summer's games is about to begin.

The flame for this summer's Paris Olympics is being lit at the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games in southern Greece in a meticulously choreographed ceremony.

It will then be carried through Greece for more than 5,000 kilometres before being handed over to French organisers at the Athens venue used for the first modern Olympics in 1896.

Watch the event live on the player above

live Video Olympic torch Paris Olympics Olympic games Paris 2024