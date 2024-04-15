Multiple worshippers and bishop stabbed at mass in Sydney

By Eloise Hardy

A bishop preaching at the altar and several worshippers have been attacked at knifepoint during mass at a church in Wakeley, Sydney, in an attack that was caught on a livestream.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was preaching at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley on Monday, just after 7 p.m. local time, when a man dressed in black walked up to the altar and allegedly stabbed him multiple times towards the face and head.

The mass was being broadcast live on the church's YouTube page at the time.

Unconfirmed reports suggest at least four others are being treated for injuries.

Officers have arrested one male.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it new information becomes available.