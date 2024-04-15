Baby who survived Sydney stabbing shows signs of recovery

By Euronews with AP

Australian authorities said Monday that the 9-month-old baby girl, one of the survivors stabbed in a busy Sydney shopping mall, has improved improved in her condition.

New South Wales Health Minister Ryan Park said the baby’s condition improved overnight Sunday from critical to serious.

A lone assailant reportedly stabbed six people to death Saturday in a busy Westfield Bondi Junction mall and injured over a dozen others.

Australia's Governor General David Hurley laid flowers at a memorial outside the mall Monday and paid tribute to the victims.

Police are examining why the attacker apparently targeted women while avoiding men, a police commissioner said on Monday.

Police shot and killed the homeless assailant, Joel Cauchi, during his knife attack.

Police have ruled out terrorism and said the 40-year-old had a history of mental illness.

The only male killed was Faraz Tahir, a Pakistani refugee who worked at the mall as a security guard. Tahir had not been armed.

The evidence will be provided to a coroner to report on the circumstances of the deaths.

The families of two victims based overseas had been advised of their deaths, police said. Those victims are Tahir, 30, from Pakistan, and Yixuan Cheng, 27, from China. Also killed were Jade Young, 47; Dawn Singleton, 25; Pikria Darchia, 55; and Ashlee Good, 38.

Flags on government buildings around Australia flew at half-staff on Monday as a day of national mourning was declared to honour the victims.