Moment top Hamas leader finds out sons killed in Israeli airstrike

By Euronews with AP

A Palestinian TV station aired footage of a top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh allegedly receiving the news that three of his sons died in an Israeli strike.

Haniyeh is said to have received the news of the deaths while visiting wounded Palestinian who were transported to a hospital in Doha. An aide informed Haniyeh after he took a phone call. Haniyeh then nods and slowly walks out of the room. Israeli forces have confirmed their deaths on X.

Their deaths comes at a time where Israel is holding delicate cease-fire negotiations with the militant group. It is unclear how these deaths will affect talks.

Ismail Haniyeh ’s sons are among the highest-profile figures to be killed in the war so far. Israel said they were Hamas operatives, and Haniyeh accused Israel of acting in “the spirit of revenge and murder.”

The deaths threatened to strain the internationally mediated cease-fire talks, which appeared to gain steam in recent days even as the sides remain far apart on key issues.

The slayings also come as Israel is under intensifying pressure — increasingly from its top ally, the US — to change tack in the war, especially when it comes to humanitarian aid for desperate people in Gaza.