WATCH: What football players do after retirement

The unique jobs football players do after they hang up their boots.

Challenges, triumphs, and sporting glory are all part of the game for players, but what happens as they transition from football into newfound pursuits upon retirement?

Brazilian international Gilberto Silva chose to venture into real estate and entrepreneurship. The former Arsenal player carved out his niche and has secured financial security that extends beyond the confines of a football stadium.

Meanwhile, Mikel John Obi embraced content creation through his engaging podcast, The Obi One. The former Nigeria and Chelsea player says he enjoys the fan engagement and the authentic connections forged beyond the playing field.

Claude Makelele chose a path in philanthropy and community development. The French international is a Generation Amazing ambassador. The Foundation aims to encourage and uplift disadvantaged communities, promoting inclusivity and societal transformation through the power of football. Inspired by his humble upbringing, Makelele is dedicated to showcasing football's potential for social impact globally.

Like many others, these world-renowned players continue to encapsulate the spirit of football. By finding the courage to journey into the unknown, retired football players continue to inspire their fans.