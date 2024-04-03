Finland and Ukraine sign long-term security agreement

By Euronews with AP

The defence aid package provided to Ukraine by Helsinki is worth 188 million euros

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Finnish counterpart, Alexander Stubb have signed a 10-year security agreement in Kyiv.

In a statement on X, Zelensky called it a "robust document that proves Finland's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression."

Helsinki will provide Ukraine with long-term military and financial assistance.

The two countries also expressed a wish to deepen cooperation in the fields of politics, finance and the humanitarian sphere.

Finland agreed to participate in rebuilding Ukraine's energy sector and assess environmental damage as a result of the Russian invasion.

Medical treatment of Ukrainian military personnel is also included in the deal.

The defence aid package provided to Ukraine is worth 188 million euros, bringing the total military support provided to Kyiv by Finland to around 2 billion euros.

In a brief comment after the meeting, Zelenskyy announced he had lowered the military conscription age from 27 to 25 in an effort to replenish depleted ranks after more than two years of war.

The new mobilisation law came into force a day after Zelenskyy signed it. Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed it last year.

It was not immediately clear why Zelenskyy took so long to sign the measure into law.