The Israeli military has withdrawn from Gaza’s main hospital after a two-week raid.

The IDF said it had killed some 200 militants and detained hundreds more after several days of conflict.

Following the Israeli raid, a scene of extensive destruction unfolded as Palestinians returned to Al-Shifa Hospital, previously the Gaza Strip's largest medical centre. The area was marked by severe destruction, with bodies inside and outside of the facility and its structures suffering extensive fire and damage.

World Health Organisation Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commented on the attack, saying that "hospitals must be respected and protected; they must not be used as battlefields".

At least four killed in a strike on Al- Aqsa hospital

Ghebreyesus also posted on X that four people were killed and 17 injured when a tent camp inside Al-Asqa hospital was hit by an Israeli airstrike.

He commented that a team with the United Nations organisation was at the compound when the strike hit, but all were accounted for.

"We again call for the protection of patients, health personnel and humanitarian missions. The ongoing attacks and militarisation of hospitals must stop. International humanitarian law must be respected" he added.

The IDF claimed it struck an Islamic Jihad command centre on the grounds of the hospital, and that those killed were militants.

Syria: Israeli airstrike destroys Iranian consulate in Damascus

An Israeli airstrike has destroyed the consular section of Iran's embassy in Damascus, killing or wounding everyone inside, Syrian state media said on Monday.

Iran's Arabic-language state TV, Al-Alam, and the pan-Arab station Al-Mayadeen, with journalists in Syria, reported that the strike resulted in the death of General Ali Reza Zahdi. The Iranian military adviser led the elite Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria until 2016.

Second round of aid arrived by sea on Monday

A three-ship convoy left a port in Cyprus on Saturday with 400 tonnes of food and other supplies for Gaza as concerns about hunger in the territory soar.

The World Central Kitchen charity said the vessels and a barge carried enough to prepare more than 1 million meals from items like rice, pasta, flour, legumes, canned vegetables and proteins.

The first ship earlier this month delivered 200 tons of food, water and other aid.

Humanitarian officials say deliveries by sea and air are not enough and that Israel must allow far more aid by road. The top U.N. court has ordered Israel to open more land crossings and take other measures to address the crisis.