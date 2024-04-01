Large fire breaks out at production facility in Russia's Yekaterinburg

By Euronews with AP

The fire broke out on the roof of the workshop producing electricity transformers.

A large fire broke out on Monday at a production facility in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

It started on the roof of a workshop manufacturing electricity transformers, with the Russian Emergency Ministry reporting that the fire has been extinguished.

Firefighters removed oxygen and propane containers from the area, the ministry said, adding the roof of the facility collapsed as a result of the incident.

The workshop was located in the territory of the Uralmash factory, a large industrial enterprise, but the building didn't belong to the industry, the company told the state RIA news agency.