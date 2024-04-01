EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Large fire breaks out at production facility in Russia's Yekaterinburg

Firefighters controlling the blaze in the factory.
Firefighters controlling the blaze in the factory. Copyright Associated Press
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The fire broke out on the roof of the workshop producing electricity transformers.

ADVERTISEMENT

A large fire broke out on Monday at a production facility in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

It started on the roof of a workshop manufacturing electricity transformers, with the Russian Emergency Ministry reporting that the fire has been extinguished.

Firefighters removed oxygen and propane containers from the area, the ministry said, adding the roof of the facility collapsed as a result of the incident.

The workshop was located in the territory of the Uralmash factory, a large industrial enterprise, but the building didn't belong to the industry, the company told the state RIA news agency.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

'Havana syndrome' possibly linked to Russian intelligence, media report finds

Baltika takes Carlsberg to court in latest in long-running Russia row

WATCH: Ambassadors lay flowers at site of Moscow concert hall massacre

Ekaterinburg Industry Fires Russia Fire